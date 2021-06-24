The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by Bayer Fund, partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits to help their communities. Through the program, farmers enroll for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.
In Barnes County, local farmer John Triebold recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Technology and Engineering Education department. Tech Ed used the funds to purchase a CO2 car elevated racetrack.
