There are quite a few education classes that are available this January and February through the Region 6 Parent and Family Resource Center. The majority of classes are free due to funding provided by the ND Dept. of Human Services and many are approved for childcare provider education and foster care credits.
One of the programs is “Parenting in a Pandemic: The Many Faces of Stress,” where participants will (virtually) join parenting expert Erin Walsh, of Spark and Stitch Institute.
