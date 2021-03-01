Valley City, ND – City-County Health District (CCHD) is prepared to move into Phase 1C in North Dakota’s COVID-19 vaccination plan: Essential workers and people of any age at increased risk for COVID-19.
Phase 1C includes:
- National Guard, not previously covered
- Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers), not including restaurant workers
- Public safety answering points (911)
- Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine
- Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A
- Free standing clinical laundries
- Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share
- Persons age 18 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions
- Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated
- Information Technology
- All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
The Health District has been allocated Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for individuals ages 18 and over. CCHD is offering a mass-vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 3rd from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Valley City Jr/Sr High School Gym. This event is now open to Phase 1A, Phase 1B, and Phase 1C.
Those who are currently eligible, who wish to be vaccinated by City-County Health District must register for an appointment by visiting www.citycountyhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. Those in need of clinic registration support are encouraged to call CCHD at 701-845-8518.
For information and updates related to COVID-19 vaccination in North Dakota, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information.