Barnes County Dispatch is celebrating the second full week of April (April 9-15) as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.
Barnes County Dispatch serves 13 Fire Departments, 7 Quick Response Units, 1 Ambulance Service, 2 Law Enforcement Agencies, and answers 911 calls for the entire county. Barnes County Dispatch created an estimated 20,000 calls for service in 2022 for their respective agencies. Barnes County Dispatch answered over 3,200 911 Emergency calls and over 41,000 non- emergency phone calls in 2022. Currently, Barnes County Dispatch has 7 full-time dispatchers, 4 part-time dispatchers.