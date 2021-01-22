City-County Health District is currently vaccinating in Phase 1B: individuals 75 years of age and up. Residents in Phase 1B priority groups who would like to receive information from about future vaccination opportunities are encouraged to visit: https://www.citycountyhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine
Residents are also encouraged to watch for communication from their healthcare providers, and to visit provider websites for the most up-to-date information.
City-County Health District is currently vaccinating in Phase 1B: individuals 75 years of age and up. Residents in Phase 1B priority groups who would like to receive information from about future vaccination opportunities are encouraged to visit: https://www.citycountyhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine
City-County Health District is currently vaccinating in Phase 1B: individuals 75 years of age and up. Residents in Phase 1B priority groups who would like to receive information from about future vaccination opportunities are encouraged to visit: https://www.citycountyhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine
Multiple vaccination opportunities will be provided for residents in eligible priority groups as we move through this process.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Barnes County: COVID-19 Vaccination Update
- VCHS State Wrestling Tournament Ticket Information
- 4th Annual Ladies Crafting Weekend, February 5th & 6th
- Sharp Shooter Showdown 8-Ball Singles Tourney
- Valley City Chamber Ambassadors Welcome McDonald’s to Valley City
- Chamber Announces “For the Love of Local” Campaign
- One Year Ago: US Begins COVID Battle
- VC Hi-Liners and West Fargo Packers Face Off
Most Popular
Articles
- Valley City Chamber Ambassadors Welcome McDonald’s to Valley City
- Locals Among ND Students Announced as 2021 Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Award Recipients
- VC Bridge Tour Running for 2020 Award
- VCPS Public Meetings January 18-22, 2021
- City Mask Plan Extended
- UPDATE -- Suspect ID'd as Thief
- Schwehr Spaghetti Dinner Benefit – February 27th
- VC Hi-Liners and West Fargo Packers Face Off
- Barnes County: COVID-19 Vaccination Update
- Chamber Announces “For the Love of Local” Campaign
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.