BC Covid Vaccinations Updates -- City County Health

City-County Health District is currently vaccinating in Phase 1B: individuals 75 years of age and up. Residents in Phase 1B priority groups who would like to receive information from about future vaccination opportunities are encouraged to visit: https://www.citycountyhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine
Residents are also encouraged to watch for communication from their healthcare providers, and to visit provider websites for the most up-to-date information.
Multiple vaccination opportunities will be provided for residents in eligible priority groups as we move through this process.

