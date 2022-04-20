From time to time, the government truly does serve the people – and Tuesday was one of those times, as members of the County government, including commissioners, set up a taco stand in the courthouse and doled out some food and facts as part of National County Government Week, which kicked off Monday and will go on through Friday, April 22nd.
“This is the main day, this is the day we feed the populace,” Vicky Lovell, County Commissioner for District 4, said. “That’s our whole idea, you know, we have to serve the people! We do it all the time in our meetings … but as we go along, we also serve them for real, food.”
Vicky helmed a line-up of county workers who assembled well-layered walking tacos, ground beef set upon a bag of corn chips and topped with all manner of essential fixings. Upstairs, in addition to several informative displays and boards, detailing various aspects of the county’s departments, there was a root beer float stand.
“This is great PR for us, they get to see what we actually do and we get to meet our constituents, we enjoy this,” Lovell said.
The informational displays will be up all of National Government Week, though the taco stand, sadly, was one day only.
