URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
1151 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022
Cavalier-Ramsey-Nelson-Griggs-Barnes-Western Walsh-
Including the cities of Langdon, Devils Lake, Lakota, Mcville,
Aneta, Tolna, Cooperstown, Valley City, Edinburg, Adams,
and Lankin
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Langdon to Devils Lake to Valley City.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce the
visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact tonight`s
evening commute and the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling
5 1 1 in either state.
Tonight
Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 7pm. Low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Wednesday
Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 9am. Cloudy and cold, with a steady temperature around -6. Wind chill values as low as -34. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -20. Wind chill values as low as -38. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -13. Wind chill values as low as -42. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -25. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 9. Southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Southeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Blustery, with a south southeast wind 13 to 21 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -12. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near -3. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -16. West northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 4. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -7. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.