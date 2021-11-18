The Barnes County Area Ministerial Association sponsors an annual Community Thanksgiving Worship Service on the Sunday before the November holiday. This year, the Congregational United Church of Christ will host the service on November 21st at 4 p.m. Pastors and priests in Barnes County, as part of the Ministerial Association, are all welcome to participate and Elim Evangelical Free Church of America Pastor Nick Scotten will give the Thanksgiving message, with Pastor Les Koenig of the First Baptist Church and Pastor Mark Hogan, Pilgrims Reformed Baptist Church also leading the service.
Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the Barnes County Food Pantry. The offering during the service will go to support the Food Pantry, as well.
This traditional worship service is a time to join friends, neighbors–maybe even strangers–perhaps of different religious denominations and different walks of life to celebrate the importance of togetherness this holiday season, giving thanks for what we have.
The service sets the tone for Thanksgiving with music, messages, and reflection hearkening back to our roots.
A time of coffee and fellowship will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome at this community service.
The Congregational United Church of Christ is located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 4th St NW, Valley City (kitty-corner from the Hi-Liner Activity Center).