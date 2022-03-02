The Barnes County Commission approved Tuesday morning an increase in the pay rates for the Barnes County Correctional Facility, which is suffering from a manpower shortage.
Jeremy Wolff, administrator for the jail, had previously provided the commission a schedule detailing the current staff levels and pay rates, along with proposals for increases, which was adopted unanimously by the Commission. This proposal would see a wholesale increase of wages from top to bottom levels of the jail’s staff.
Currently the jail has 13 total staff, and Wolff told the commission in particular he needs more female staff. Part of the impetus for the pay increase is to try and retain the quality workers he already has.
