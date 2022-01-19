The Barnes County Commission approved a request from the North Dakota State University Extension Agency to provide half of the salary for a new extension agriculture and natural resource agent for Barnes County.
“Once I get you guys’ permission that we can go ahead and hire … I’ll start the request to recruit through NDSU,” NDSU District Director for the East District Lesley Lubenow said to the commission Tuesday morning. “Then I’ll get a job announcement out there and we’ll start the process.”
The commissioners voiced their general support of the extension agency and the value the agents hold to Barnes County; after a brief discussion over the possibility of a 60-40 split, the commission moved to approve the partnership for “recruitment, retention and hiring” for the new agent.
