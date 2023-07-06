Courtesy of Susan Milender
Barnes County Extension Agent
Barnes County Achievement Days is coming up on July 10-13 with 4-H’ers showcasing the projects they have worked on throughout the year. 4-H has been around for years and has progressed to meet newer life skills.
4-H still has the traditional cooking and baking, sewing, woodworking, welding and traditional Ag programs such as horticulture and livestock. However, projects have branched out to consumer and community projects as well as technology driven projects such as videography and robotics. Also, 4-H has numerous contests throughout the year including Clothing Revue, Communication Arts (speech contest), and Consumer Decision Making, which is a contest that promotes wise consumer choices.
4-H has evolved to become a Youth Development Organization. 4-H is known for promoting character with the pillars being Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship. Under the Youth Development area, Extension educators teach a variety of classes including online safety, budgeting, and nutrition to youth in our county.
During the week in July, Barnes County 4-H’ers will bring their exhibits before a judge on Monday afternoon in the South Exhibit Building of the Wintershow Event Center. This is an exciting time because the 4-H’er gets to explain to the judge the process used to make the project, what they learned, and what they would do differently next time. In Barnes County, interview judging is an important component of ribbon placing. An interview is the best way a judge can get a feeling for how much the youth has learned.
Tuesday, July 11, the Horse Show will begin at 9 a.m. and the Dog Show begins at 6:30 p.m. Barnes County 4-H’ers have worked 10 weeks getting their animals ready for this show.
On Wednesday afternoon, July 12th, 4-H’ers will have the opportunity to set up a display for the Project Expo contest.
Thursday morning, July 13, 4-Hers will have large and small animal judging - cows, goats, sheep, swine, and rabbits at the Winter Show Barn. 4-H Achievement Days wraps up with an Awards and Premium Sale on Thursday evening beginning with an appreciation supper at 5:30 p.m. and the Premium Sale follows at 6:30 p.m. This is an event where businesses and individuals can show their financial support for 4-H’ers. The event begins with awards and medals followed by a Premium Sale. The Premium Sale can be described as auction sale of sorts where the 4-h’ers who receive champion or reserve ribbons “sell” their projects. They don’t really sell them, but they do receive the money that people bid on for them. It is a great 4-H and community connection.
Mark your calendars and visit our Barnes County 4-H exhibits on Tuesday, July 11 and throughout the week in the South Exhibit Building of the Wintershow Event Center. This event is free and open to the public.
