Effective: 8:00 AM Wednesday, October 7th, 2020Barnes County 7 (103rd Ave SE) will be closed approximately ¾ of a mile north of the City of Leal for a culvert installation. No detour will be provided and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. This closure is expected to last 1 day with the road reopening at approximately 5:00 PM.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Urban Couture Adds Quilted Ceiling
- THICKER THAN WATER: Brothers, Fathers/Sons, Husband/Wife Qualify to Compete at Minot’s Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo
- Barnes County 7 Road Closure Notice
- Lake Road Closed Due To Failing Culvert
- They Can’t Stay Home; They Are Essential!
- Hi-Liner Tennis EDC Individuals Tournament Results
- My Bar Celebrating Remodel with Open House
- Student/Vehicle Accident at Jefferson Elementary
Most Popular
Articles
- Student/Vehicle Accident at Jefferson Elementary
- Lake Road Closed Due To Failing Culvert
- My Bar Celebrating Remodel with Open House
- Best of the Best 2020 Winners Announced
- Signs Save Lives: BCHD on Recent Sign Vandalism
- Bond Certificate Purchase Agreement Signed for BC Correctional Facility
- VCPS News From Superintendent and AD
- Johnny Tobler, New Hi-Liner Gymnastic Coach
- Piper’s Petals: Putting Color into Every Day
- VCSU Century Club Hosting Drive-By Fish Fry on Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14