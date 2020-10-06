Map Road Closure
Effective: 8:00 AM Wednesday, October 7th, 2020
 
Barnes County 7 (103rd Ave SE) will be closed approximately ¾ of a mile north of the City of Leal for a culvert installation.  No detour will be provided and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.  This closure is expected to last 1 day with the road reopening at approximately 5:00 PM.

