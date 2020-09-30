BC 7 road closing map
Effective: 8:00 AM, Thursday October 1st         
 
Barnes County 7 (103 AVE SE) will be closed approximately 4 miles north of the city of Leal for a culvert installation.  No detour will be provided.  Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.  This closure is expected to last one day with a tentative reopening at 5:00 PM.

