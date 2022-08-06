The anticipation is building for 4-H to start this fall. Literally, millions of youth, parents, and volunteers across the country will be signing up for 4-H. Barnes County 4-H will host informational meetings next week at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, Aug 9 and Thursday, Aug 11 in the basement of the courthouse for families to find out what 4-H is all about.
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization. 4-H cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people. 4-H is housed within the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county in the country. Outside the United States, 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. 4-H National Headquarters is located within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
4-H used to be known as the cow and plow organization where kids needed to live on farms and have animals to be in the programs. Now 4-H is more urban across the nation than rural. The basis for the programming is that adults guide but the 4-Hers lead their programs by their passions. In club 4-H, kids get to learn to run a meeting, plan educational pieces, share what they learn through public demonstrations and contribute to their community through community service. Kids learn about anything that tugs at their heart from the traditional baking, sewing, livestock and horses to the non-traditional such as film making and robotics.
Currently Barnes County has approximately 60 kids enrolled and about 20 volunteers. The program is growing and looking for more adult volunteers to lead community clubs and/or project volunteers who want a short-term commitment to teach and mentor kids in a certain project area such as leathercraft or woodworking or birding or fishing, etc…. Unlike most organizations, this is a family organization in which the entire family is encouraged and expected to be involved in teaching their youth. The family is the foundation of 4-H Youth Development programming.
4-H offers opportunities for youth to find, explore, and learn about that passion through hands-on learning experiences. The positive environment provided by 4-H volunteers ensures that kids in every county in the country, from urban neighborhoods to rural communities, are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
The public is invited to hear more at two informational meetings scheduled for August 9 and August 11th at 6:00 PM in the basement of the courthouse. For those who want to learn more about volunteering, please contact the NDSU Extension Office in Barnes County 845-8528 or susan.milender@ndsu.edu or Alicia.Harstad@ndsu.edu.
