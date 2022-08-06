National 4-H Week 2021

The anticipation is building for 4-H to start this fall. Literally, millions of youth, parents, and volunteers across the country will be signing up for 4-H. Barnes County 4-H will host informational meetings next week at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, Aug 9 and Thursday, Aug 11 in the basement of the courthouse for families to find out what 4-H is all about.  

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization.  4-H cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people.  4-H is housed within the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county in the country. Outside the United States, 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. 4-H National Headquarters is located within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

