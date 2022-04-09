Do you have a furry friend that maybe doesn’t listen as well as s/he should?
Barnes County 4-H has just the answer you are looking for. Beginning May 4th a dog obedience course begins in Valley City and continues for 10 weeks under the instructions Dr. Jennifer Fischer of the Valley City Veterinarian Clinic.
Dr. Jenn comes with a wealth of experience from MN 4-H, and is a nationally-certified dog trainer.
Classes will be held from 6 -7 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Valley City. These classes are for kids ages 3rd grade and up, and dogs at least 6 months old.
Class size is limited to 12 participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Register by visiting https://forms.gle/TuLcQZvaj8fy2Ru50. Cost is $35.00 plus $5.00 4-H membership fee.
For more information call the Barnes County Extension at 701-845-8528 or email susan.milender@ndsu.edu
Proof of rabies, distemper and kennel cough vaccination paperwork is required upon arrival to the first class.
