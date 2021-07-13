Come out and enjoy Barnes County Achievement Days at the North Dakota Winter Show July 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th. 4-Hers showcase the projects they have worked on throughout the year. All events are free and open to the public
Tuesday, July 13, 4:30 PM 4-H Pet Judging and Dog show- WS Event Center
Thursday, July 15, 6:30 PM 4-H Poultry and Rabbit Judging- WS Event Center
Friday, July 16, 9:00 AM- 4-H Livestock Judging- WS Event Center
Saturday, July 17, noon – 5:00 PM- 4-H Static Exhibits open for viewing
Saturday, July 17, 7:00 PM- Achievement Days wraps up with a premium sale. This is an event that many businesses and individuals attend to show their support to the 4-Hers. It is an auction sale of sorts where the 4-hers who receive champion or reserve ribbons “sell” their projects. They don’t really sell them, but they do receive the money that people bid on for them. It is a great 4-H and community connection. The sale is at the Eagles Club in Valley City.
