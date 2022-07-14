Children were thrilled to show off their pet cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs at the 4-H Achievement Day that got underway July 12th.
4-H is the largest youth development organization in the nation with millions of participants and it mainly focuses on teaching children life skills. Susan Milender, Extension Agent of Barnes County considers this event more than just showcase of animals.
“One of the greatest pieces about 4-H is that it really teaches life skills to kids through hand on activities and events,” said Milender.
Every state has 4-H and it is usually housed in the land grant university of the state and it is North Dakota State University for us. It is conducted yearly and the main goal is to cultivate a better future generation by developing skills in them.
“Competency and communication are really the two life skills that leads to confidence in kids so we are growing great adults,” said Milender.
A total of five events took place on Tuesday including the rabbit show, cat judging, other pets judging, followed by dog judging and dog show.
Milender and Deb Hochhalter, Extension Administrative Assistant arranged everything and assisted the students with their needs. The judging panel contained of three experts including Heidi Entzminger for rabbit judging, Breana Kiser, who is also an extension agent in Dickey County for cats, dogs, and other pets judging and finally Colleen Jones for the dog show.
The Barnes County 4-H Achievement Days continue on Friday, July 15th at 9 a.m. with swine, sheep, goats, dairy judging and at noon beef juding with Round Robin to follow. These are fun, free events to watch and the public is invited to come and meander through the Wintershow barn to see the animals.
Barnes County 4-Hers will bring their exhibits before a judge on Saturday, July 17th at the VCHS cafeteria, door #6. This is an exciting time because the 4-Her gets to explain to the judge the process used to make the project, what they learned, and what they would do differently next time. In Barnes County, kids interview judging. An interview is the best way a judge can get a feeling for how much the child has learned. The public is invited to view the exhibits beginning at noon.
Achievement Days wraps up with a premium sale. This is an event that many businesses and individuals attend to show their support to the 4-H members. All events are free and open to the public with all welcome and encouraged to attend.
Read the full story in your Thursday, July 14th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.