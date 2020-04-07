Barnes County 38 will be closed beginning at 9:00 AM today (April 7, 2020). This closure is located approximately one (1) mile East of ND Highway #1 and four (4) miles west of the City of Kathryn. No detour will be provided. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and to exercise caution while traveling as road conditions are changing rapidly due to the spring thaw.
