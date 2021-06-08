Effective Immediately: Barnes County 38 is closed approximately 5 miles West of the City of Litchville due to overland flooding conditions. No detour is provided. Please seek alternate routes. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in South West rural Barnes County. Overland flooding is causing damage to many county and township roadways.
