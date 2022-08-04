Effective at 9:00 AM Thursday (08/04/22) Barnes County 38 will be closed between 129th Ave SE and 130th Ave SE for a culvert replacement. This closure is expected to last one day with a tentative reopening of 5:00 PM. No detour will be provided. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.
