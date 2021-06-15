Effective 06/15/21 a.m., a portion of Barnes County 37 (Barnes/Cass County line) will be closed ½ mile north of its intersection with Barnes County 34. Crews will be replacing a culvert. This closure will is expected to last 1 day with a tentative reopening of 5:30 PM today. No detour will be provided. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
