BC 34 intersection
Effective 06/15/21 a.m., a portion of Barnes County 37 (Barnes/Cass County line) will be closed ½ mile north of its intersection with Barnes County 34.  Crews will be replacing a culvert.  This closure will is expected to last 1 day with a tentative reopening of 5:30 PM today.  No detour will be provided.  Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

