Effective at 9:00 AM today (7-19-22)Barnes County 32 (Svea Road) will be closed 1 mile west from the intersection of County Road 11 & County Road 32 for a culvert replacement. This closure is expected to last approximately 1 day with a tentative reopening of5:00 PM this evening. No detour will be provided. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Pronghorn Hunting Season Set, Apply Online
- Burgum announces expansion of Cisco Networking Academy to offer skills training to all North Dakotans
- Barnes County 32 Closed
- Litchville Car Show celebrates 17 years
- Vets sweep Royals after long rain delay
- INEX Legends special, kid’s night results and recap
- 4-H Achievement Days wrap-up
- Ditch haying dangers
Most Popular
Articles
- Wild Prairie Bakery celebrates three years as Valley City’s bakery
- YOW Week 4 Winners: Julie Munkeby and Drew Storbeck
- North Dakota Development Fund approves $1.3M for Q2 2022
- 10th Annual Wiffle Ball World Series kicks off July 22nd & 23rd on Shane Roberts Field
- Fort Ransom Sodbuster Days, keeping the past alive
- Music in the Park hosts Myron Sommerfeld and his Orchestra in City Park Bandshell
- Commerce announces Find the Good Life in North Dakota campaign
- Barnes County 4-H Achievement Days 2022 is underway
- Red Trail Vineyard brings more than just great grapes to the table
- Litchville Car Show celebrates 17 years
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.