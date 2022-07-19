BC 32 Closed map
Effective at 9:00 AM today (7-19-22)
 
Barnes County 32 (Svea Road) will be closed 1 mile west from the intersection of County Road 11 & County Road 32 for a culvert replacement.  This closure is expected to last approximately 1 day with a tentative reopening of
5:00 PM  this evening.  No detour will be provided.  Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

