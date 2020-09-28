Effective: 8:00 AM 9/28/20 (TODAY)Barnes County 32 will be closed 1 ¼ mile west of North Dakota Highway #1 for a culvert reset. This closure is expected to last one day and will reopen today by 5:00 PMJamie L. SmithAdministrative Assistant IIIBarnes County Highway DepartmentBarnes County Township Officers Association
