Road Closed Sign
Effective: 8:00 AM 9/28/20 (TODAY)
 
Barnes County 32 will be closed 1 ¼ mile west of North Dakota Highway #1 for a culvert reset.  This closure is expected to last one day and will reopen today by 5:00 PM
 
 
Jamie L. Smith
Administrative Assistant III
Barnes County Highway Department
Barnes County Township Officers Association

