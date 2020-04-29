Road Closed Sign
Due to unsafe travel conditions, Barnes County 2 is closed from the Stutsman County line east 1 mile to 97th Ave SE.  No detour will be provided.  Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
 
Due to culvert repairs, Barnes County 7 will be closed approximately 5 miles north of Eckelson.  No detour will be provided.  Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

Recommended for you