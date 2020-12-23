As families in the Sheyenne River Valley prepared for Christmas, the Charles Paeper home was full of the sights and smells of the holidays. Charles and Tina Paeper lived in Oriska, and their home was particularly full that year—their son, Dale, and his three children, Robert, 10, Barbara, 8, and Bruce, 6, had been staying with them since September.
The day before Christmas Eve was relatively mild in Barnes County, though there was snow on the ground in the valley. Early in the morning, Dale and his son Bruce awakened in their room on the second floor around 8 a.m. After eating breakfast with the others, Dale walked to the village well to fill a pail of drinking water, bringing it back to the house as he did each morning.
In the quiet hours they spent together that morning, the Paeper family didn't know how much their world would change by the end of that day.
