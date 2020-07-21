Barnes County 19 (River Road) is closed at the junction of 115th Ave SE, due to a washed out culvert. No detour is provided. Please seek alternate routes. Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling during and after heavy rainfall events. Road conditions can rapidly change at any time.
