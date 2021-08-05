Effective this morning, Barnes County 18 (30th St SE) will be closed 1 mile East of county road 21 for road repairs. This closure is 1 mile in length and is located between 118th Ave SE and 119th Ave SE. No detour will be provided. An approximate opening is scheduled for 5:00 PM today.
