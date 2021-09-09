Barnes County 17s (Old #1) between 37th St SE and 38th St SE will be closed for a culvert replacement. This closure is expected to be one day in length with an approximate reopening of 5:00 PM scheduled. No detour will be provided. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
