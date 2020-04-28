alert
Barnes County 17 North Closed
Barnes County 17 north (Getchell School House Road) is closed to through traffic due to unsafe travel conditions. This portion of roadway will not reopen until conditions improve. No detour will be provided and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
