January 8th, 3:50 p.m. Sheriff McClafin has issued a no travel advised for Barnes County due to high winds, low visibility and icy road conditions.
Steele-Barnes-Including the cities of Finley, Hope, and Valley City ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to a trace. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Steele and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.