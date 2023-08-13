Kunze Family - Bakkegard Feel The Love Program

Kunze family l-r: Jody, Addison, & Daryl.

“In it for the long haul”, a motto befitting the recipients of the most recent Feel the Love system.

As a way to give back to the surrounding communities, Bakkegard & Schell Heating and Cooling once again participated in the Lennox Feel the Love Program. Lennox launched Feel the Love 25 years ago as a way for local dealers to connect with deserving individuals in their communities to supply much needed high efficiency heating and/or cooling at no cost to the selected nominee. The crew at Bakkegard & Schell solidified the decision to enroll in this optional program, saying that it’s a great way to help the community and build camaraderie.

