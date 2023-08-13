“In it for the long haul”, a motto befitting the recipients of the most recent Feel the Love system.
As a way to give back to the surrounding communities, Bakkegard & Schell Heating and Cooling once again participated in the Lennox Feel the Love Program. Lennox launched Feel the Love 25 years ago as a way for local dealers to connect with deserving individuals in their communities to supply much needed high efficiency heating and/or cooling at no cost to the selected nominee. The crew at Bakkegard & Schell solidified the decision to enroll in this optional program, saying that it’s a great way to help the community and build camaraderie.
The latest recipient was the Kunze family of Dazey, ND. Daryl, Jody, and their children, Addison and Michael, have been long time residents of the small town just northwest of Valley City where Daryl is the 25 year standing Fire Chief for the volunteer fire department and the couple has a combined 42 years of EMT/EMR experience. In 2022, they were dealt more than their fair share of medical hardships, one of which was a breast cancer scare for Jody, who has been in remission from Thyroid cancer for 9 years. Fortunately, her biopsy showed her tumor to be benign at the time, but due to its nature needed to be removed, resulting in a lumpectomy and time off from work at her job as a CNA/medaid. While that would be nerve-wracking enough on its own, imagine going through it as your husband is battling his own cancer! Earlier in 2022, Daryl noticed swollen lymph nodes and was treated for infection. When antibiotics weren’t helping and the nodes kept growing, further testing was done and it was discovered that Daryl had squamous cell carcinoma/oropharyngeal cancer, and lymphoma, as well as papillary thyroid cancer. As you can imagine this would be a difficult diagnosis for anyone, it came as an especially hard shock to Daryl, who is a trucker by profession. Instead of spending miles and hours on the road to support his family, the Kunzes travel was spent back and forth from doctor’s appointments to fight the dreaded “C” word. Daryl underwent multiple surgeries, including surgery for his throat and lymphoma, dental work, and in 2023, removal of half of his thyroid. This led to weeks of being laid up, painful chemo and radiation treatments, and a lot of time out of work. The Dazey community rallied and held a successful benefit to help the Kunzes through the difficult times. Through it all, Jody says “We were both off from our jobs during this time & were able to be there & support each other through this. With the help of our kids, family & friends, our coworkers & our community we made it through. We are grateful for all the prayers & support from everyone. We are thankful for being chosen for this heating/cooling program through Lennox.” To add to the happy ending, Daryl just completed a checkup where he was declared cancer free and will continue with lymphedema & therapy treatments and follow up appointments as needed.
Bakkegard & Schell is honored to help the unsung heroes in our community and looks forward to the nominations for another year. According to the Feel the Love website, “Feel The Love nominees all have one thing in common: they always put others first. But sometimes, these individuals need a little help making sure their own needs are being met.” Bakkegard and Schell employee, CJ, said it best, “The feeling of impact in helping someone in need and knowing their family is better off now than they were before is a pretty great thing!” If you would like to submit a nominee for this year’s Feel the Love program, please visit www.feelthelove.com and click the button to submit a nomination. Nominations close on August 31st.
