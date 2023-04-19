Benefit for Chad Henningsgard

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, a benefit will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club for Chad Henningsgard. After having to endure multiple knee and leg surgeries Henningsgard had to have his leg amputated in November 2022. Due to the loss of his leg, his home requires some additional changes to make it more handicap accessible. All proceeds from the benefit will go directly towards being used to help provide him with a walk-in shower and any additional work. Chad is an active member of his church Trinity Lutheran and has a deep love for his dog that means the absolute world to him.

The benefit will start at 5 p.m. with a baked potato bar and bake sale going till 7 p.m. Members from Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City will be serving the meal that the Eagles is preparing. 

