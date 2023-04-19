On Saturday, April 22, 2023, a benefit will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club for Chad Henningsgard. After having to endure multiple knee and leg surgeries Henningsgard had to have his leg amputated in November 2022. Due to the loss of his leg, his home requires some additional changes to make it more handicap accessible. All proceeds from the benefit will go directly towards being used to help provide him with a walk-in shower and any additional work. Chad is an active member of his church Trinity Lutheran and has a deep love for his dog that means the absolute world to him.
The benefit will start at 5 p.m. with a baked potato bar and bake sale going till 7 p.m. Members from Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City will be serving the meal that the Eagles is preparing.
Then from 7-9 p.m. there will be live musical entertainment provided by musical talent, Blind Joe.
There is no charge to attend the event, but there will be a free will basket passed around to help raise money for Henningsgard.
The Times-Record spoke with Jeanne Wobbema, also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and the benefit creator. “Chad is always one of the first people to ever help someone that needs anything, so it was decided we wanted to help him. After talking to his mother and finding out how extensive the needs were it was decided we would move forward with the project to widen his hallways and get his bathroom ready for his new needs. Wobbema shares, “We knew he was working with Valley Lumber and we contacted them to see if they would proceed and wait for payment until the fundraiser was completed and they absolutely would. The work has been finished and Chad was actually able to move back home from Sheyenne Care Center earlier this last week. Chad was delighted to finally go home, after 4 months of hospital, and rehabilitation, He currently is in the process of receiving his prosthetic leg. Once we contacted Thrivent Insurance and had Thrivent Cares Dollars to proceed in starting the fundraiser things moved quickly. I knew that Chad knew Blind Joe, but I did not know if Blind Joe knew of Chad’s amputation so I reached out and contacted him through Facebook and he immediately replied and was very willing to do whatever it took to help, so that is why he has been booked as part of our evening. He is charging us nothing so when we pass a free will basket during that portion of the evening all those gifts will go into the benefit.”
She continues, “Edie Johnson reached out and offered to set up the bake sale for the evening and we are inviting everyone who wants to bring baked items for the sale to the Eagles on Saturday, April 22, by 3:30 p.m. that afternoon ready to sell, but not marked as Edie will do that part. This portion of the evening will be priced for sale from 5-7 p.m. with all proceeds going directly to Chad’s benefit.”
“Without the help of Thrivent Action Team Dollars, the help of Edie Johnson, Pastor Diane Krumm, Marge Henningsgard and her friends, the ladies of Trinity Lutheran WELCA, The Valley City Times-Record, KOVC Radio and, Valley City Eagles Club & Gaming this event would not be happening. We are all behind Chad as he recovers and moves on,” said Wobbema.
There is also an account set up at Dacotah Bank, of Valley City, set up under Chad Henningsgard if you would like to donate and are unable to make the event.
