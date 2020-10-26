The 2020 Badlands Circuit PRCA and WPRA Horses of the Year have been selected for their exceptional ability in rodeo.
The steer wrestling horse of the year was won by Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D.; the hazing horse of the year also went to Morman. The tie-down horse of the year is a repeat winner, won by Trey Young, Dupree, S.D., and the team roping head horse of the year went to Cooper White, Hershey, Neb.
