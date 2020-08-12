On Tuesday morning, a small group of community members gathered at the northeast corner of Hillside Cemetery to reinter a beloved child.
Baby Rebecca had been only hours old when a Valley City resident discovered her in a wooded area in the southwest part of town. Valley City law enforcement personnel responded immediately, finding the infant deceased. Through medical examinations, it was found she had been born alive and died of asphyxiation. The case has remained unsolved for 39 years.
With law enforcement's hopes that advanced DNA technology might lead to some kind of resolution in this case, baby Rebecca was exhumed on April 15, 2019, and then sent to UND, where examination yielded biological samples. Later, Rebecca went to the University of North Texas, where DNA samples were collected.
