BISMARCK, N.D. – The state’s Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Task Force will meet Monday, May 23, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. CT, by video conference to discuss applied behavior analysis (ABA) services that benefit persons with an autism spectrum disorder.
Other agenda topics include updates on the interim legislative session and current enrollment and expenditures for the state’s Medicaid ASD waiver, ASD voucher program and services offered under the ABA Medicaid state plan amendment.
Members will hear updates from four subcommittees and will discuss workforce efforts, bylaw revisions and the opportunity for a North Dakota State University graduate student to assist the task force. Other business will be discussed.
The meeting agenda is available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html.
The task force meeting is open to the public and will be held by Microsoft Teams and by conference call at 701-328-0950, conference ID 508218282#. Details are in the public meeting notice.
People who need accommodations to participate should contact Krista Fremming prior to the meeting at 701-328-2342, toll-free 800-755-2719, 711 (TTY) or krfremming@nd.gov.
The legislature created the task force in 2009; members are appointed by the governor. The task force is responsible for reviewing early intervention and family support services that enable persons with ASD to live at home or in community settings, and programs helping individuals with ASD to transition from school-based settings to adult services and workforce development programs. In addition, the task force monitors the provision of services, and reviews, amends and updates the ASD state plan to better meet the needs of persons with ASD.
Autism spectrum disorder services information is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/autism/index.html, and task force information is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/autism/taskforce.html.