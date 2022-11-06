AutismGraphic

Dakota Family Services is hosting a FREE, ONLINE community chat on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 12:15 – 1 p.m. Join therapists, Jesse Lamm, LPCC, and Falan Johnson, LCSW, as they explore Autism in Children and Adolescents.

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are one of the most commonly diagnosed mental health disorders in children. But what does Autism really mean for children and adolescents? What are the symptoms and how do they manifest in children and adolescents?

