Dakota Family Services is hosting a FREE, ONLINE community chat on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 12:15 – 1 p.m. Join therapists, Jesse Lamm, LPCC, and Falan Johnson, LCSW, as they explore Autism in Children and Adolescents.
Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are one of the most commonly diagnosed mental health disorders in children. But what does Autism really mean for children and adolescents? What are the symptoms and how do they manifest in children and adolescents?
Register for your FREE ticket at www.dakotafamilyservices.org/communitychat to learn the many ways autism presents in children, and what you can do to help your child be successful at home, at work, and in the community.
Dakota Family Services is a highly trusted and respected psychology, psychiatry, and therapy clinic. Its community of compassionate mental health professionals help children, adolescents, and adults improve their overall mental health and well-being through their personalized approach, trusted expertise, and unconditional presence. Clinicians at Dakota Family Services provide in-office counseling in Fargo and Minot, ND, and online therapy for those who prefer to meet from the comfort of their own home.