A tremendous amount of support has already been felt as the Valley City Police and Fire Departments announce a fundraiser to help support the North Dakota Autism Center in West Fargo and raise awareness of autism in the area.
Police Chief Phil Hatcher spoke before the Valley City Commission Tuesday night, announcing that the fire department and police department have officially begun selling colorful patches themed for Autism Awareness Month in April. These patches are available for sale for $10 at the police department, fire department and city hall.
“All proceeds will be going to them, to help their mission of creating autism awareness in North Dakota,” Hatcher said. “They help out many families in the FM metro area as well as in Valley City and while I’ve been talking with them, they have a program over there I’m hoping to bring to Valley City.”
Hatcher spoke to the Times-Record, saying that he’d been looking to support a project like this for some time.
Read the full story in your Thursday, March 17th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.