Fargo, ND – Audubon Dakota is excited to announce open enrollment of applications for the Conservation Forage Program (CFP) beginning on November 15th, 2021. Audubon Dakota and partners are proud to provide an opportunity for landowners and producers to offset the costs of establishing working grasslands on marginal croplands. The first enrollment period had applications from 10 producers representing 2,200 acres of land. CFP provides three years of transition payments based on NASS county-level rates, as well as cost-share for native grassland seed mixes and fence and water development on reseeded areas.
