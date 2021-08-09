Fargo, North Dakota – A pilot program by Audubon Dakota pays producers to restore their land and promote the growth of native vegetation critical to birds and other wildlife species. The Conservation Forage Program (CFP) offers financial assistance to growers to offset deferred income and assist with reseeding and other aspects of restoration management. CFP’s first enrollment goal of impacting at least 18,000 acres. Enrollment will open again in November and will run through spring, 2022.
Supported by a $6.9 million North Dakota Industrial Commission Outdoor Heritage Fund grant, the largest awarded by the Commission, the program aims to accelerate grassland restoration across the state.
