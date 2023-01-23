(Medora, ND) - StageWest Entertainment Inc. in conjunction with the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, is pleased to announce auditions for the 2023 Season of the Medora Musical which has now entertained over four million people since its first showing in 1965.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lynne Center
January 28, 2022, 11 a.m.
Concordia University, Hvidsten Hall of Music
Buxton Choral Rehearsal Hall #187
Auditionees should prepare two country songs, an up-tempo and a ballad, and bring sheet music in the correct key, a resume, and an 8x10 photo. Prospective performers should dress to move for the dance portion of the audition. An accompanist and a CD player will be provided.
Rehearsals begin on May 11, 2023, in Medora, ND. The Medora Musical opens June 7, 2023, and will run through September 9, 2023. Performers are paid a weekly salary, as well as room and board. Transportation is also provided.
The professional cast of each season's Medora Musical hails from all across the nation with talented members of the cast often coming from the show's home state of North Dakota.
Over the course of its 58-year history, the Medora Musical's professional cast has been made up of a mixture of performers and musicians who have traveled the world performing on cruise lines, who've starred in Broadway productions, appeared on hit TV shows like The Voice and even those who've launched their career in Medora and went on to enjoy an extremely successful career in entertainment.
Stage Technicians are also needed for the 2023 Medora Musical season. See technician openings at Medora.com/auditions.
Information about the Medora Musical and the town of Medora can be found at Medora.com.
About the Theodore Roosevelt
The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF) is a public non-profit organization that was formed in 1986 by a multi-million dollar gift from Harold Schafer and his family – most famously known as the founders of the Gold Seal Company, the maker of Mr. Bubble, Glass Wax and other nationally-known household products.
For Harold, the beauty and history of Medora and the Badlands was just too much to let disappear with the sands of time – so he made it his life’s work to save it for generations to come. He began his labor of love in 1962, revitalized what we know today as the Medora Musical in 1965. Harold continued giving to the historic cow town frequented by Theodore Roosevelt, the Marquis de Mores, and many-a rough-and-tumble westerner until his passing in 2001.
Today, we at TRMF strive to accomplish its mission to preserve, present, and serve all that Harold loved about Medora by operating history, education, entertainment businesses that allow the traveling public to fully enjoy the beautiful North Dakota Badlands.
Through the contributions and teamwork of a board of directors, a full-time staff of 50, 350 seasonal employees, over 600 seasonal volunteers, and financial backing from generous supporters, TRMF connects people to Medora for positive, life-changing experiences.
