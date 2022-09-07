Drew Wrigley

Bismarck, ND - Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley announced today a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. The State of North Dakota will receive $6,028,211.45 in monetary relief under the settlement that will be paid out over a period of six to ten years. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement provides for a series of important and strict injunctive terms intended to severely limit JUUL’s marketing and sales practices.

 

