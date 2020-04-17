The Times-Record knows that our version of the “new normal” is stressful and saddening but things are looking up and with that a suggestion, from an avid TR reader, has made a great idea come to life. What is the best memory most kids, of all ages, can think of that makes them happy and smile? Grandma’s kitchen! Especially those mouth watering chocolate chip cookies, fresh from the oven (or if you were lucky enough to get your finger in the cookie dough bowl first) and of course cooking with mom and grandma. Do you have a favorite sweet tooth family favorite recipe to share? Email recipes to vctr@times-online.com or mail them to Valley City Times-Record, PO Box 697, Valley City, ND 58072 and we will share them in Times-Record for everyone to enjoy.
Let’s get families baking together, making memories and remembering the joys of grandma’s kitchen!