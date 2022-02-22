Due to winter weather, poor visibility and closed highway, our delivery driver was unable to make the scheduled route last night. Your Tuesday, February 22nd Times-Record edition will be delivered with your Wednesday, February 23rd edition. We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience, but even if the weather doesn’t allow delivery, know we are working and there will be no missing editions. Rain or snow, the news will be reported. The situation only impacts the physical edition — your e-edition is available right now online.
Keep your chin up - Mother Nature is bound to turn the corner here any day now! Only 26 days until the first official day of Spring 2022.
Thank you for reading the newspaper.
-TR Staff