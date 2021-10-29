Do you have some awesome pictures of Barnes County you would like to share? Then we would love to see them!! The 2021 Times-Record calendar creation is under way and we are looking for your local Barnes County photos.
Please email your photos (limit 4 submitted entries per person) to vctr@times-online.com or mail them to Times-Record, 146 3rd St NE, Valley City, ND 58072, by or before, November 23, 2020.
2021 calendars were AWESOME! We can't wait to see your photos published in the Times-Record 2022 calendars!
Questions -- call the TR office at (701) 845-0463