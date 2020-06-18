It’s hard to believe that we’re more than halfway through June already and as we creep toward the end of the month, many Americans are eagerly prepping for their Independence Day celebrations.
One of the biggest parts of a proper “Happy 4th” has come to be lighting fireworks or watching special fireworks shows.
Read the full story in your Thursday, June 18th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.