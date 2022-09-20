North Dakota United Logo

BISMARCK, N.D. – The results of the most recent survey conducted by the State of North Dakota’s Human Resource Management Services (HRMS) Division show strong employee opposition to proposed changes, as the North Dakota Legislature’s Interim Retirement Committee prepares to take a vote on the future of the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System (NDPERS) defined-benefit retirement plan.

In a 2022 Total Rewards Survey, state workers were given a series of statements about the compensation and benefits they receive as employees and asked to rank how much they agreed with each statement on a scale of 1 to 5.

