Tuesday evening, around 9:30 p.m. an individual entered the lobby of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center – and shortly thereafter, a fire broke out, causing substantial enough damage and discord to force an evacuation of the inmates, seven of whom have now come to reside in the Barnes County Correctional Facility.
“We took in seven,” Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin said. “We still got room for more. We’re just waiting for a call back, we’re going to help them out as long as they need to be helped out.”
