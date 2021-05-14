Several young people from our area took steps toward reaching their full potential as capable, competent, caring citizens by participating in the Extension 4-H Communication Arts in Barnes County contest held on Monday, April 26 at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center. The contest was one of many “learn by doing” events that NDSU Extension offers through its 4-H and Youth Development program. The Communication Arts program is designed to provide opportunities for youth to develop organizational skills, communication skills, and confidence. These life skills and assets will be of great use, benefit, and value to the youth now and throughout their lifetime.
