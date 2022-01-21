Celebrating recent State and National title wins for his division in the INEX Legends races, Collin Compson is a seasoned veteran of the track, having been behind a wheel and going bumper-to-bumper for over ten years.
Which is all the more impressive because he’s only 14-years-old.
“I like it,” Compson said. “My dad did it, and his dad did it.”
Racing runs strong in the Compson family, as Collin races along with his brother Zander. Their father, Tim, introduced them to the sport and helped foster the same love in racing that carries him to the track even today. Collin’s been racing since he was just four-years-old, and he’s gained a lot of skill with that experience, earning the State and National Title for the Young Lions Division at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“That was where, basically consistency throughout the whole season that leads you to stuff like that,” Compson said. “Going to North Carolina and getting trophies bigger than you.”
Read the full story in your Jan. 21-23, 2022 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.