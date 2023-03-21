Judd and Elston Heading to Nationals

Shooters from Hope-Page and Barnes County North were in Minot for the 2023 North Dakota State NASP Tournament this last weekend.

Despite the poor travel conditions, archers from both schools made it to Minot for the two day event to compete in the Bullesye and 3-D in the three divisions, high school, middle school and elementary school.

