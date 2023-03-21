Shooters from Hope-Page and Barnes County North were in Minot for the 2023 North Dakota State NASP Tournament this last weekend.
Despite the poor travel conditions, archers from both schools made it to Minot for the two day event to compete in the Bullesye and 3-D in the three divisions, high school, middle school and elementary school.
In 3-D shooting for Barnes County North, the top overall shooter was fifth grader Blayn Elston who shot a 282 to take first in elementary boys, first in fifth grade boys and sixth overall. The top high school shooters on the boys side was Cole Cysewski who shot a 238 to finish 60th in high school, twelfth among freshmen and 131st overall. The top middle school boys shooter was Karsyn Roemmich who shot a 205. He was 90th among middle school shooters, 28th among seventh graders and 211th overall.
For the BCN girls, the top overall shooter was Brooke Bundy who shot a 249. She was 46th among high school girls, 14th among eleventh graders and 70th overall.
For Hope-Page, Emma Gullicks was the top overall shooter with a 279. She was eighth among high school shooters, second among seniors and tenth overall. The top middle school shooter was Shelby Overland with a 247. she was 24th among middle school shooters, sixth among sixth graders and 78th overall. Sophie Thompson was the top elementary girls shooter for Hope-Page with a 253. She was third among elementary girls, second among fifth graders and 60th overall.
For the boys, the top high school shooter was Jonah Thompson with a 240. He was 59th among high school boys, eleventh among freshmen and 127th overall. Micah Thompson was the top middle school boy for Hope-Page with a 252. He was 33rd among middle school boys, 14th among eighth graders and 84th overall. The top elementary boy was Lane Gullicks with a. 235. He was 18th among elementary boys, fourth among fourth graders and 146th overall.
In the Bullseye tournament, for Barnes County North, Blayn Elston was again the top shooter for the Bison with a 284. He was first among elementary shooters, first in the fifth grade and eleventh overall. Alex Lee was the top high school boys shooter with a 274. He was 24th among high school boys, seventh among seniors and 50th overall. Thomas Jewett was the top middle school boy for BCN with a 267. He was 34th among middle school shooters, eleventh among seventh graders and 84th overall.
On the girls side, Brooke Bundy was the top shooter with a 267. She was 43rd among high school girls, twelfth among juniors and 68th overall. Brooklyn Barclay was the top middle school girls for Barnes County North with a 260. She was 35th among middle school girls, eleventh among eighth graders and 97th overall. The top elementary girl was Chloee Barnes who shot a 251. She was 13th among elementary girls, tenth among fifth graders and 136th overall.
For Hope-Page, the top overall shooter was Samuel Thompson with a 284. He was fifth among middle school boys, second among seventh graders and 11th overall. The top shooter for the girls was Eve Thompson with a 280. She was 14th among high school girl shooters, fifth among the junior shooters and 20th overall. The top middle school girl was Shelby Overland with a 264. She was 28th among middle school girls, fifth among sixth graders and 81st overall. Sophie Thompson was the top elementary girls with a 270. She was first among elementary girls, first among fifth graders and 53rd overall. For the boys at Hope-Page, the top high school shooter was Jonah Thompson with a 255. He was 65th among high school boys, 15th among freshmen and 140th overall. Tyler Overland was the top elementary shooter for Hope-Page with a 245. He was 24th among elementary boys, fifth among fourth graders and 187th overall.
Senior Tyana Judd of Valley City had an interesting weekend to say the least. She had to sleep in an airport, missed her first two events and had to make everything up with constant shooting for four hours on Saturday. The result? A 286 score placed her sixth among high school girls. She was second among seniors and sixth overall. She also qualified for the Nationals in Kentucky in May with her sixth place finish in bullesye. In the 3-D competition, she shot a 257. She was 33rd among high school girls, eleventh among seniors and 51st overall. Blayn Elston also qualified for Nationals with his first place finish in the 3-D and Bullseye.
Judd, who ended up sleeping in the Minneapolis Airport, shared that she was returning from Orlando, Florida with the VCHS Band and Choir tour, “I’m a minor so I couldn’t check myself into a hotel,” Judd said. “So they took me to the unaccompanied minors area and I basically slept on a couch in there.” And after all that she got there and did fantastic, qualifying for Nationals. The Times-Record asked Judd how that feels? She replied, “Amazing. I’m very excited.”
Team wise, Hope-Page was eighth in 3-D and seventh in the bullseye.
Qualifying for Nationals from Hope-Page were Samuel Thompson in the Bullseye for middle school. Sophie Thompson in elementary Bullseye and 3-D. Emma Gullicks in High School 3-D.
The Nationals are in Louisville, Kentucky, May 11th -13th.
Be sure and pick up your Mar. 21st Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.